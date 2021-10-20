Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $412.12

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.12 ($5.38) and traded as high as GBX 427 ($5.58). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.38), with a volume of 18,738 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.12. The firm has a market cap of £256.34 million and a P/E ratio of 142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

