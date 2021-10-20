Richard G. Rawson Sells 31,785 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.12. 170,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

