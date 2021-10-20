Richard Williams Sells 10,167 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 10,167 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$104,008.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,549,247.35.

NovaGold Resources stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,714. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 61.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

