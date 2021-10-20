Rigel Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $65.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.93 or 0.00007463 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $20,695.65 and approximately $65.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00067370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00101000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,855.35 or 0.99718248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.03 or 0.06218874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021472 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.