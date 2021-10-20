Rise Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $720,670.58 and approximately $323.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 186,943,243 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

