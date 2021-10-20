Rivetz (RVT) Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Rivetz has a market cap of $309,856.61 and approximately $39.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00195104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00094190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

