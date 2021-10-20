RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. RLI’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 118,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Get RLI alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.