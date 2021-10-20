RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 107,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,484 shares.The stock last traded at $14.47 and had previously closed at $14.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

