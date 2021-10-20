Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises 0.7% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,211. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

