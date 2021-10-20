Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 4,502 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LNTH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 122,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,377. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,914 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,500,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $13,880,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

