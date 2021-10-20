Robust Token (RBT) One Day Volume Tops $37,939.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $47.16 or 0.00073217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $37,939.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00102521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,894.59 or 1.00750855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.94 or 0.06456881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token's total supply is 93,556 coins and its circulating supply is 34,906 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

