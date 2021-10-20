Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

