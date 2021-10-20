Rocket Vault Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00066806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00101043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,218.63 or 1.00067187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.90 or 0.06098907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.