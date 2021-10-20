Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $19,924.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00191461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

