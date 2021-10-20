Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 621,988 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $21.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

