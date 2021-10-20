Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.02. Roku reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $344.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12-month low of $196.52 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average of $361.78.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

