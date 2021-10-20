Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,311,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Rollins by 113.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

