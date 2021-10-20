Rollins (ROL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.