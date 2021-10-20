Rope Price Tops $12.56 on Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $351,542.96 and $809.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.56 or 0.00019102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rope has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00067489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.13 or 1.00119608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.72 or 0.06214620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.