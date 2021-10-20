Rotten (ROT) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Rotten has a market cap of $257,178.76 and approximately $2,311.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 116,646,284 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

