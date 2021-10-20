Router Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $994,973.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00005024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and $994,973.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

