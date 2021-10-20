Royal Bank of Canada Raises Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$125.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Onex stock traded up C$2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.79. Onex has a 12 month low of C$56.12 and a 12 month high of C$97.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

