Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $60.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. 121,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

