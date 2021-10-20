Royal Bank of Canada Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$44.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

TSE:IFP traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,145. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.21. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$14.60 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.85.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.7300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

