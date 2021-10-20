RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer Sells 30,312 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 749,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,589. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPC by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RPC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.