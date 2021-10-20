RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

Get RPC alerts:

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,948. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPC stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 594.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RPC were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.