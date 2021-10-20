RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.
In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,948. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
