RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $75,780.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $64,107.50 or 0.99528872 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $158.38 million and approximately $75,780.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,470 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

