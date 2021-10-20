Ruler Protocol Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00064837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00100781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,514.99 or 0.99733914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.99 or 0.06024649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020326 BTC.

