Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $235.75 on Major Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $84,121.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $235.75 or 0.00366330 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00065290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00069654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,165.70 or 0.99706032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.54 or 0.06087406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.