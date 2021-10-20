Rupee Tops One Day Volume of $6.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $86,984.81 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00040889 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.