Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $18.61. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 3,794 shares changing hands.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.