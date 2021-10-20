Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.45

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.83 ($0.22). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.30 ($0.21), with a volume of 273,951 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £183.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.41.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

