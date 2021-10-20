Ryo Currency (RYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,460.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $69,460.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,373.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.73 or 0.06468600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.86 or 0.00322543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.21 or 0.00997670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.88 or 0.00406714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.41 or 0.00272910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00236425 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

