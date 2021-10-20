Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) versus Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sabra Health Care REIT and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89 Simon Property Group 1 8 10 0 2.47

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus target price of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $137.65, suggesting a potential downside of 5.04%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -4.25% -0.75% -0.43% Simon Property Group 31.67% 43.97% 4.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Simon Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 5.69 $138.42 million $1.74 8.87 Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 10.34 $1.11 billion $9.11 15.91

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

