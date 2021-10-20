SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $3.29 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00004931 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $360,654.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00064837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00100781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,514.99 or 0.99733914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.99 or 0.06024649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020326 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,913,159 coins and its circulating supply is 929,437 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

