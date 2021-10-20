SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $3.29 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00004931 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $360,654.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00064837 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00069539 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00100781 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,514.99 or 0.99733914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.99 or 0.06024649 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020326 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.
