Safe Haven (SHA) Price Up 108.4% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 108.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.39 or 0.00580859 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

