SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,306.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and approximately $17,306.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,980.46 or 1.00024447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.00296338 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00482446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00191074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001921 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

