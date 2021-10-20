Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 13,185 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.69 per share, with a total value of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.46 per share, with a total value of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.21 per share, with a total value of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. 138,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,515. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Safehold by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 53.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

