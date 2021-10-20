Safehold (SAFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAFE opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 766,514 shares of company stock worth $57,973,578 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safehold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Safehold worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

