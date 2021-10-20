SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $157,059.51 and $304.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00028075 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000993 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,635,952 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

