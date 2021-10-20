SafePal (SFP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.94 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $202.23 million and $58.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00075744 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003683 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010994 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002231 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

