Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $10.92 million and $5,215.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

