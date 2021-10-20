Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $14.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.42. 5,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,238. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

