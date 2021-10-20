Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $24.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 136,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

