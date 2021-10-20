Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,655 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $46,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.90. 79,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

