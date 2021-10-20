Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.28. 147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,968. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.39 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

