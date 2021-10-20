salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $34,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,528 shares of company stock valued at $207,764,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

CRM opened at $292.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $295.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.