salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $295.53

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $295.53 and last traded at $292.34, with a volume of 3628651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $286.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.38 and its 200-day moving average is $245.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,975,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 792,528 shares of company stock valued at $207,764,621 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

