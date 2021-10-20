Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.21

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.21 and traded as high as $52.39. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 1,817 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.