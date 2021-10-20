Sanford C. Bernstein Trims The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $269.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $279.00 to $269.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.